$175.15 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will post $175.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $175.29 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $165.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $694.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.85 million to $700.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $700.09 million, with estimates ranging from $694.00 million to $706.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTLF. Stephens raised Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth about $124,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 30.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 71.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 54,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,755,000 after acquiring an additional 96,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLF traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.18. The stock had a trading volume of 73,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $54.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

