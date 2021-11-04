1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,750 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.22% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $40,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total value of $1,820,134.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,919 shares of company stock worth $42,604,435 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $169.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.53.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

