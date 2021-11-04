1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 672.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,188,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034,400 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.54% of Huntsman worth $31,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,065,000 after buying an additional 153,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after buying an additional 4,002,588 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,262,000 after buying an additional 2,601,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,070,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,472,000 after buying an additional 569,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,426,000 after buying an additional 416,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.21.

NYSE HUN opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

