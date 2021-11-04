1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $23.15 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,767 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Burlington Stores worth $23,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BURL opened at $290.84 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.48 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.09.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BURL. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.50.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

