1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 816,400 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 816,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,936,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,944 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $95,064,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 363.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,293,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,897,000 after buying an additional 1,014,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,138,000 after buying an additional 906,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $41,774,000. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $34.45 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

