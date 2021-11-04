1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 167,828 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Ares Management worth $49,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ares Management by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,277,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,824,000 after acquiring an additional 78,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ares Management by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,522 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 39.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 101,788 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 10,860.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $2,464,459.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARES has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

NYSE ARES opened at $86.61 on Thursday. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $86.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

