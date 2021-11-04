1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Barclays

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) had its target price cut by Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DIBS. William Blair started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an in-line rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

1stdibs.Com stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. 1stdibs.Com has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 million. Equities analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $109,723.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,464,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,198,440.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 44,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $658,093.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIBS. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $176,294,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $87,991,000. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $50,986,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $47,815,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,839,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.