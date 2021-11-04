$2.14 EPS Expected for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the highest is $2.74. Polaris posted earnings of $3.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.62 to $10.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,170. Polaris has a 52 week low of $89.12 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 144.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

