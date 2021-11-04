20,000 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Leonard Green & Partners L.P.

Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,299,000. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 0.1% of Leonard Green & Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $417,408,000 after buying an additional 482,605 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,445,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after buying an additional 344,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $156,140,000 after buying an additional 341,906 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $8.91 on Thursday, reaching $476.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 73.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $415.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.00. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $470.11.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.12.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

