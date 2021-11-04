20,000 Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Bought by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QuantumScape by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,684,000 after buying an additional 2,783,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in QuantumScape by 1,837.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,959,000 after buying an additional 1,554,473 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,271,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at $35,655,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after buying an additional 686,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $6,460,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $443,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 795,255 shares of company stock valued at $17,498,131.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $31.64 on Thursday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $132.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 10.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

