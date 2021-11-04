$234.78 Million in Sales Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will report $234.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $233.50 million to $238.00 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $182.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year sales of $918.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $916.00 million to $924.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dynatrace.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.
Shares of DT opened at $75.44 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.9% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
