25,814 Shares in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,269,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,976,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,239,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,826,000 after buying an additional 140,967 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,290,000 after buying an additional 597,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,096,000 after buying an additional 102,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,631,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $170,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 31,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $834,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 814,601 shares of company stock worth $18,718,093 and sold 39,387 shares worth $923,593. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYOV opened at $23.87 on Thursday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.74.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Myovant Sciences Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

