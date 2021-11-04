26,746 Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ADC. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.53.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,283 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ADC opened at $70.42 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average is $71.38.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.