$270,000.00 in Sales Expected for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will report sales of $270,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190,000.00 to $350,000.00. Gevo reported sales of $190,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year sales of $1.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $6.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gevo.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million.

GEVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Gevo news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $411,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gevo by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,011,000 after buying an additional 10,394,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gevo by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,374,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,043,000 after buying an additional 5,026,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gevo by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,772,000 after buying an additional 1,594,513 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Gevo by 437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,907,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after buying an additional 1,552,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gevo by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,453,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,730,000 after buying an additional 1,067,696 shares in the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a current ratio of 15.34. Gevo has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $15.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 3.11.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gevo (GEVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.