$29.83 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to announce $29.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.10 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $37.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $120.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.20 million to $122.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $125.46 million, with estimates ranging from $113.80 million to $137.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

LTC stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

