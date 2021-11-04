$3.32 Million in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post sales of $3.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50,000.00 and the highest is $9.10 million. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $3.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $16.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $24.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.87 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $19.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of CLSD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 182,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,280. The firm has a market cap of $318.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.73. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 321,488 shares of company stock worth $2,227,836 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 378,559 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 354,365 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 248,635 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,206,000. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

