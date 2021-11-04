$3.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to announce $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.52 and the highest is $4.06. Signature Bank reported earnings of $3.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $14.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $14.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $16.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.15 to $19.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Signature Bank by 84.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,620 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 123.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,921,000 after purchasing an additional 824,418 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 2,448.1% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,215,000 after purchasing an additional 391,844 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $83,056,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,339,000 after purchasing an additional 315,375 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBNY traded down $10.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $315.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,265. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $327.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

