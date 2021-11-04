31,514 Shares in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.15% of PetMed Express at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PetMed Express by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 50,009 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter worth $3,041,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Ararat Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 49,012 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PETS opened at $32.00 on Thursday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.17 million, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.55.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). PetMed Express had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 18.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PETS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

