$33.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report sales of $33.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.75 billion and the highest is $33.62 billion. Facebook posted sales of $28.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year sales of $117.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.01 billion to $120.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $140.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $135.83 billion to $148.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Facebook stock opened at $331.62 on Thursday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.41. The firm has a market cap of $934.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,424,204 shares of company stock valued at $855,802,160 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

