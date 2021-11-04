36,216 Shares in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Bought by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 144.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 7,979.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 28 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,195. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $11.80.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

