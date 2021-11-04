40,015 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Purchased by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Snap by 527.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Snap by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 73.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.81. 237,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,217,596. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average of $66.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 149,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $11,475,618.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,544,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,155,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,427,251 shares of company stock valued at $160,890,436.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

