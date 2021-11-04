$430.98 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will report $430.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $432.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $429.40 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $283.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 79,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,943,639.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,123. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $544.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 142.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $488.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $546.98.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

