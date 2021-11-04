43,990 Shares in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PubMatic by 68.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 835,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after purchasing an additional 340,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PubMatic by 1,361.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 311,531 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in PubMatic by 115.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 139,206 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 17,613 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $528,566.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,707. 89.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

PUBM stock opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

