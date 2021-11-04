$497.11 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will post sales of $497.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $522.80 million and the lowest is $450.25 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $474.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $137,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,803.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,052.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 84,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,347.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,842 shares of company stock worth $493,060 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.5% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CODI traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.53. 178,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.81. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average of $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

