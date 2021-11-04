518,797 Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Bought by Light Street Capital Management LLC

Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 518,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,620,000. Elastic makes up 3.3% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,768. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of -105.93 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Elastic has a twelve month low of $97.89 and a twelve month high of $181.99.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $1,209,778.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,781,777.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 758,740 shares of company stock worth $126,624,070 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.37.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.