522,151 Shares in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 522,151 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.20% of First Majestic Silver as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,913 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,981 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,990 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares in the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AG shares. TD Securities cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $12.74 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

