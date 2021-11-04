63,436 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 63,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 2,393.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Invesco by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

