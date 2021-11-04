63,826 Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMBL. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $6,017,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth $587,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth $2,060,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth $719,000.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

