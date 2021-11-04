$65.86 Billion in Sales Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce sales of $65.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.45 billion to $66.26 billion. McKesson reported sales of $62.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $259.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.37 billion to $259.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $263.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $257.86 billion to $271.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover McKesson.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.69. 20,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.30. McKesson has a 1 year low of $164.04 and a 1 year high of $225.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McKesson (MCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.