690,008 Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 690,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,969,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Patterson Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

PDCO opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

