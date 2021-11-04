69,880 Shares in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALK. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,648,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,223,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TALK stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. Italk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Italk Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Italk news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 142,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $755,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TALK. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Italk in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Italk in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Italk in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Italk in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

