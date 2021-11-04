724,290 Shares in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 724,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 177.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $61.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.41. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $61.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is -59.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

