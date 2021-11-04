$810.25 Million in Sales Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to post $810.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $778.16 million to $856.66 million. Incyte posted sales of $789.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.10.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $66.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.21.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,428,000 after acquiring an additional 466,863 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,305,000 after acquiring an additional 48,741 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 335,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after acquiring an additional 57,573 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.