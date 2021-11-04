908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CTO Christopher D. Brown Sells 15,000 Shares

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $492,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS traded up $3.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 627,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,357. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $79.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -28.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average is $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. 908 Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,500 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,454,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,491 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after buying an additional 376,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 288.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after buying an additional 259,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 171,910 shares during the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

