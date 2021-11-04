9,332,315 Shares in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Bought by L1 Capital Pty Ltd

L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,332,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,595,000. NexGen Energy comprises 9.8% of L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after buying an additional 2,807,033 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,629,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after buying an additional 2,088,368 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 334.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 892,583 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,011,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 147,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,966. The company has a quick ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 2.06. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $6.49.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

