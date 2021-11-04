95,345 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,171,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,527,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,511,000 after buying an additional 51,155 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

Shares of FRT opened at $128.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.93. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $128.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

