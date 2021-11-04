9,545 Shares in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Bought by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 353.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $96.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.78. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $96.58.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.