A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $17,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,639,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,782,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,427,000 after acquiring an additional 154,337 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 13,227 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AOS stock opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $51.95 and a one year high of $79.29.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

