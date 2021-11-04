A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMKBY. Zacks Investment Research cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DNB Markets raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Danske raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.44.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

