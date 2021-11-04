Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in October

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,370,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the September 30th total of 6,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE ANF opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.69. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $188,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

