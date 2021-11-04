ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will announce $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. ABM Industries posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year sales of $6.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ABM Industries.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,251,000 after acquiring an additional 800,888 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at about $27,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2,498.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after buying an additional 594,802 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1,730.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 534,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after buying an additional 505,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4,336.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 399,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 390,153 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.47. 5,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.37. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $35.49 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.