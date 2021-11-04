Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ACHC. UBS Group started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $62.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.