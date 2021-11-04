Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Accel Entertainment updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Accel Entertainment stock remained flat at $$12.97 during trading hours on Thursday. 328,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,614. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.
In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $847,959.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $94,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
