Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Accel Entertainment updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock remained flat at $$12.97 during trading hours on Thursday. 328,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,614. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $847,959.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $94,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 13,291 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8,995.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 63,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

