Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ANIOY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acerinox to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Acerinox stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.71. Acerinox has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

