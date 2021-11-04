Achain Market Capitalization Hits $8.99 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, Achain has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. Achain has a market cap of $8.99 million and $1.50 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $248.81 or 0.00404813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00050404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.46 or 0.00239923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00096787 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004467 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

