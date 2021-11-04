Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Trading Down 1.7%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) shares fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.91. 16,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 65,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Acreage from $2.24 to $1.92 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19.

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

About Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF)

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

