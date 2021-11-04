Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 986,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,786 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.13% of Activision Blizzard worth $94,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 34,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,333 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 92,635.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 93,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 93,562 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,461,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,500,000 after acquiring an additional 118,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.56. 159,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,181,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.92 and its 200 day moving average is $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

