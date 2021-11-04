Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $891.50 Million

Brokerages expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report $891.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $891.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $892.00 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $792.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AYI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

Shares of NYSE AYI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.83. 2,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.16. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $90.86 and a 1-year high of $212.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,339,000 after buying an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $47,055,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $39,849,000. Allen Operations LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 145.8% during the first quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 344,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,777,000 after purchasing an additional 204,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,513,000 after acquiring an additional 202,636 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.