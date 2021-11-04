Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 469,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 172,913 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.31% of Acuity Brands worth $87,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AYI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,339,000 after acquiring an additional 531,958 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,849,000. Allen Operations LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 344,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,777,000 after purchasing an additional 204,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,513,000 after purchasing an additional 202,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $212.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.16. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.86 and a 1-year high of $212.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

