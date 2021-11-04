AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

ATY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on AcuityAds from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 25,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.63 million and a PE ratio of 32.14. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.09.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AcuityAds will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

